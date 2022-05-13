France's retirement-home operator Orpea gets €1.73B financing as debt woes continue
May 13, 2022 7:03 AM ETOrpea SA (ORRRY)ORPEFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Embroiled French retirement-home provider Orpea (OTC:ORRRY) (OTCPK:ORPEF) secured a €1.73B financing from certain banks.
- In January it was reported that the French government summoned Orpea CEO on allegations that the care home operator mistreated its elderly residents in a bid to save costs.
- Orpea said that it plans to sell more than €3b worth of assets, mainly in real estate in the form of sale & leasebacks, by the end of 2025, with at least €1B of disposals by the end of 2023, to reduce debt. The company noted its real estate portfolio has a current estimated value of over €8B.
- Orpea noted it was implementing a strategic review of the group's assets, under the aegis of the new CEO, in order to gradually reduce debt.
- The company said it was faced with major financing challenges due to investments ~€900M per year for developing its real estate portfolio in 2022 and 2023, and a significant amount of debt maturing in 2022 (including ~€850M maturing in H2 2023 and €983M in 2023.