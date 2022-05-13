Honest Company GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01, revenue of $68.72M misses by $0.21M
May 13, 2022
- Honest Company press release (NASDAQ:HNST): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $68.72M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of -$10 million
Full Year 2022 Outlook Reaffirmed :
Revenue: Full Year 2022 revenue outlook remains unchanged and is expected to be approximately flat compared to 2021.Revenue outlook reflects mid-single digit growth over the remaining three quarters of the year compared to 2021
Adjusted EBITDAFull year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook remains unchanged and is expected to be a loss in the range of negative $5 million to negative $10 million.
- Shares +5.8% PM.