Honest Company GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01, revenue of $68.72M misses by $0.21M

May 13, 2022 7:03 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Honest Company press release (NASDAQ:HNST): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $68.72M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of -$10 million

  • Full Year 2022 Outlook Reaffirmed :

  • Revenue: Full Year 2022 revenue outlook remains unchanged and is expected to be approximately flat compared to 2021.Revenue outlook reflects mid-single digit growth over the remaining three quarters of the year compared to 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDAFull year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook remains unchanged and is expected to be a loss in the range of negative $5 million to negative $10 million.

  • Shares +5.8% PM.
