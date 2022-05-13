Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is warning it will be hampered by cost increases in the coming year, adding apprehension for the auto industry broadly.

Despite strong demand reflected in its fiscal fourth quarter report on Friday, the Japanese automaker forewarned that supply chain and inflation problems that caused its operating profits to fall 7% year over year are not abating. The company said the “resurgence of COVID-19, a decrease in automobile unit sales due to the semiconductor supply shortage and an increase in the cost of raw materials” continue to hamper Honda’s (HMC) ability to drive profits.

“Honda is expecting that the external business environment will remain challenging including a further increase in cost,” the company’s earnings release states. “Honda will continue its comprehensive efforts to improve profitability and plans to achieve consolidated operating profit of 810 billion yen for the fiscal year.”

The projected drop in profits comes despite an 11.7% projected jump in sales and pricing action to mitigate the supply chain headwinds. The commentary adds to concerns about production in China, which has severely hit numerous automakers and particularly EV manufacturers with roots in China.

Nonetheless, shares gained 2.19% on Friday's trading in Japan.

