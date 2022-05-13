Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has starting taking orders in the U.S. for the long-awaited Semi electric truck, according to The Driven.

The Tesla Semi truck is powered by four independent motors on the rear axle that can provide a 60 mph speed up a 5% grade. The drag coefficient is said to 0.36 vs. the average truck-trailer combo coefficient of 6.08.

Tesla (TSLA) is offering one Semi model priced from $150,000 with 300 miles of range and a second variant from $180,000 with 500 miles of range per single charge.

Reservations can be taken down for $20,000 with $5,000 due immediately.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) jumped 5.60% premarket to $768.77 as they look to break out from the recent slump. TSLA swapped hands as low as $680.00 on Thursday.

A bombshell was dropped by Elon Musk early on Friday when he said the deal to acquire Twitter was temporarily on hold.