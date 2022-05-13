Tesla is reported to be taking orders in U.S. for Semi electric truck

May 13, 2022 7:16 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Tesla Semi Truck

MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has starting taking orders in the U.S. for the long-awaited Semi electric truck, according to The Driven.

The Tesla Semi truck is powered by four independent motors on the rear axle that can provide a 60 mph speed up a 5% grade. The drag coefficient is said to 0.36 vs. the average truck-trailer combo coefficient of 6.08.

Tesla (TSLA) is offering one Semi model priced from $150,000 with 300 miles of range and a second variant from $180,000 with 500 miles of range per single charge.

Reservations can be taken down for $20,000 with $5,000 due immediately.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) jumped 5.60% premarket to $768.77 as they look to break out from the recent slump. TSLA swapped hands as low as $680.00 on Thursday.

A bombshell was dropped by Elon Musk early on Friday when he said the deal to acquire Twitter was temporarily on hold.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.