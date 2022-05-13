Alvopetro Energy GAAP EPS of $0.30, revenue of $13.97M
May 13, 2022 7:17 AM ETAlvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alvopetro Energy press release (OTCQX:ALVOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.30.
- Revenue of $13.97M (+101.3% Y/Y).
- Our daily sales averaged 2,501 boepd in Q1 2022, a 15% increase from the Q1 2021 average of 2,175 boepd and a 3% increase from the Q4 2021 average of 2,432 boepd. In Q1 2022, 96% of our sales volumes were from natural gas.
- Generated funds flow from operations of $10.9 million ($0.32 per basic share and $0.30 per diluted share) and cash flows from operating activities of $8.3 million ($0.25 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share).