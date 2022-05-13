Bristol Myers to sell East Syracuse, New York production facility
May 13, 2022 7:19 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced Friday that the South Korean conglomerate LOTTE has agreed to purchase its manufacturing facility in East Syracuse, New York. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- LOTTE plans to run North America Operations of its new biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) from the site after the completion of the deal, expected in 2H 2022.
- Following the closure of the transaction, LOTTE is expected to ink a new CDMO partnership with Bristol Myers (BMY) to manufacture product for the U.S. pharma giant from the East Syracuse facility.
- Established in 1943 for penicillin production for the U.S. government, the East Syracuse facility operates as a commercial-scale production site for biologics.
