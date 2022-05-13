Teleflex launches UroLift 2, UroLift ATC system in US

May 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Teleflex and Vascular Solutions Corporate Building and Logos

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its UroLift 2 system and UroLift ATC system.
  • The company said the UroLift 2 system provides an improved workflow, including a single trigger and an improved suture cutter in a reduced device and packaging footprint. The UroLift ATC System provides physicians with an enhanced delivery tip designed to treat patients with an obstructive median lobe.
  • "The enhanced UroLift ATC System will enable urologists to treat more patients with a broad range of anatomies, including those with obstructive middle lobes, while the enhanced features of the UroLift 2 System can help improve workflow," said Teleflex Chairman, President, and CEO Liam Kelly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.