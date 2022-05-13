Teleflex launches UroLift 2, UroLift ATC system in US
May 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its UroLift 2 system and UroLift ATC system.
- The company said the UroLift 2 system provides an improved workflow, including a single trigger and an improved suture cutter in a reduced device and packaging footprint. The UroLift ATC System provides physicians with an enhanced delivery tip designed to treat patients with an obstructive median lobe.
- "The enhanced UroLift ATC System will enable urologists to treat more patients with a broad range of anatomies, including those with obstructive middle lobes, while the enhanced features of the UroLift 2 System can help improve workflow," said Teleflex Chairman, President, and CEO Liam Kelly.