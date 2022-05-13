Dynavax Tech, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor trade high on addition to the S&P SmallCap 600
- S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective May 17.
- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) will replace Mimecast (MIME) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective May 19.
- DVAX shares trading 8% higher premarket, AOSL is up 9.6% higher while IRT shares trading 2.9% lower.