Dynavax Tech, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor trade high on addition to the S&P SmallCap 600

May 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETAOSL, MIME, IRT, EPAY, DVAXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
  1. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective May 17.
  2. Independence Realty Trust (IRT) will replace Mimecast (MIME) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective May 19.
  • DVAX shares trading 8% higher premarket, AOSL is up 9.6% higher while IRT shares trading 2.9% lower.
