GCM Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, revenue of $101.3M misses by $1.7M

May 13, 2022 7:26 AM ETGCM Mining Corp. (TPRFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GCM Mining press release (OTCQX:TPRFF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15.
  • Revenue of $101.32M (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.7M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $45.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $46.3 million in the first quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million compared with $2.5 million in the first quarter last year.
  • The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.