GCM Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, revenue of $101.3M misses by $1.7M
May 13, 2022 7:26 AM ETGCM Mining Corp. (TPRFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GCM Mining press release (OTCQX:TPRFF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15.
- Revenue of $101.32M (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.7M.
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $45.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $46.3 million in the first quarter last year.
- Free Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million compared with $2.5 million in the first quarter last year.
- The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.