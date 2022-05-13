Volta Inc. GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02, revenue of $8.4M beats by $0.12M
May 13, 2022 7:26 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Volta Inc. press release (NYSE:VLTA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $8.4M (+77.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.12M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $41.4 million loss, compared to $15.9 million loss in the prior-year period
- Total stalls connected as of March 31, 2022 was 2,548, representing a 39% year-over-year increase.
Full Year 2022 Outlook: Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company reiterates guidance of:
- Full year 2022 Revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million vs consensus of $72.47M
- Total incremental, connected stalls in the range of 1,700 to 2,000
- Total incremental, connected sites to be in the range of 650 to 750 sites
- Second Quarter Outlook: Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the three months ending June 30, 2022, the Company provides guidance of Second quarter Revenue in the range of $13 million to $14 million vs consensus of $13.96M
- Shares +1.62% PM.