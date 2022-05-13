Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) shares gained on Friday despite an earnings miss on Friday.

The company founded by Jessica Alba barely missed on the top and bottom lines for its first quarter. Illustrating the narrow miss, revenue of $68.72 million missed analyst estimates by only about $200,000. The small miss did not spook the market, as management affirmed its full year outlook and expects a significant return to growth moving forward.

“Consistent with the expectations we communicated on our last earnings call, the first quarter of 2022 experienced challenging comparisons year-over-year as well as softness in the digital space as many consumers returned to in-store shopping in our product categories,” CEO Nick Vlahos explained. “With the first quarter behind us, Honest expects to return to growth over the next three quarters as we introduce new innovation, expand with new strategic retail partners and improve the digital experience on Honest.com.”

The company expects revenue to mark mid-single digit growth over the remaining three quarters of the year compared to 2021. That trend would mark a significant turnaround from a 15% revenue decrease year over year in the first quarter and a 19% cut to digital revenue. Adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects a loss in the range of $5 million to $10 million.

The commentary apparently courted optimism in pre-market hours as shares rose over 5% shortly after the report crossed newswires. Still, the stock has declined over 80% from its IPO price just over one year ago.

Read more about the company’s debut on the NASDAQ in May 2021.