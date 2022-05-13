CSI Compressco GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $80M
May 13, 2022 7:42 AM ETCSI Compressco LP (CCLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CSI Compressco press release (NASDAQ:CCLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $80M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- "Supply chain issues continue to persist across many industries, including the compression sector, but we have been able to be nimble and navigate these issues with our suppliers and our people. This has allowed us to redeploy equipment in a cost-effective manner this year. We expect the remainder of 2022 to be very active and expect utilization to continue to improve throughout the year. We set our first 1,250 horsepower elective motor-drive unit in the first quarter of 2022. Our inquiry level for electric motor-drive units continues to expand. In addition to our existing orders, we have numerous customers exploring the amount, timing and size of their plans for deploying electric motor-drive units. To date, we have been able to convert older existing units to electric drive and expect to continue these efforts throughout this year and into 2023".