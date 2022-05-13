Mullen cheers Q2 prelim indicated high cash and low debt
May 13, 2022 7:43 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) trades 10.9% higher premarket after its prelim Q2 results indicated cash and equivalents of $65.2M led due to $43.9M from the issuance of Series C Preferred Stock and associated warrants to the selling stockholders.
- It also received $29.6M in net proceeds under the $30M Esousa Equity Line, dated Sep. 1, 2021.
- Total debt of $22.1M is on its downward trend led by principal paydowns, debt payoffs and conversion of convertible debt to equity.
- Total assets rose 138.4% to over $100M+ led by financing activities; stockholders' equity swung to deficit of -$10.5M to a surplus of +$52.6M.
- In May 2022, the company signed a proposal with Thurner Design for the vehicle development of the Mullen FIVE RS, a high-performance EV sport crossover vehicle.