Mullen cheers Q2 prelim indicated high cash and low debt

May 13, 2022

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) trades 10.9% higher premarket after its prelim Q2 results indicated cash and equivalents of $65.2M led due to $43.9M from the issuance of Series C Preferred Stock and associated warrants to the selling stockholders.
  • It also received $29.6M in net proceeds under the $30M Esousa Equity Line, dated Sep. 1, 2021.
  • Total debt of $22.1M is on its downward trend led by principal paydowns, debt payoffs and conversion of convertible debt to equity.
  • Total assets rose 138.4% to over $100M+ led by financing activities; stockholders' equity swung to deficit of -$10.5M to a surplus of +$52.6M.
  • In May 2022, the company signed a proposal with Thurner Design for the vehicle development of the Mullen FIVE RS, a high-performance EV sport crossover vehicle.
