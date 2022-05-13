BridgeBio Pharma to sell Priority Review Voucher for $110 million
May 13, 2022 7:47 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The commercial-stage biotech BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has signed an agreement with an undisclosed acquirer to sell the rare pediatric disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) it received last year for $110 million, the company said Friday.
- The completion of the deal is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to occur after the expiry of applicable U.S. antitrust clearance requirements, BridgeBio (BBIO) added.
- In relation to the PRV sale, BridgeBio (BBIO) also announced certain changes to the terms of its senior secured credit facility. The amendment allows the company to extend the interest only payment period by two years and defers principal payment to Nov. 17, 2026.
- The PRV sale and amendment to loan facility give “us the opportunity to read out more data within the duration of our debt and advance meaningful medicines to patients in need in the years to come,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Stephenson remarked.
The company received the PRV in Feb. 2021 when its affiliate Origin Biosciences won the FDA approval for Nulibry injection as a treatment to cut mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A.