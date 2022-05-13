Actelis Networks prices $15M IPO, trading starts today

May 13, 2022 7:52 AM ETActelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) priced its 3.75M shares IPO at public offering price of $4/share for gross proceeds of $15M.
  • Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol, "ASNS" from today.
  • Boustead Securities, sold underwriter, granted 45-day option to purchase an additional 562.5K shares.
  • If option exercised in full, gross proceeds are seen at ~$17.25M.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about May 17.
  • Actelis Networks is a market leader in cyber-hardened, hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.