Actelis Networks prices $15M IPO, trading starts today
May 13, 2022 7:52 AM ETActelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) priced its 3.75M shares IPO at public offering price of $4/share for gross proceeds of $15M.
- Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol, "ASNS" from today.
- Boustead Securities, sold underwriter, granted 45-day option to purchase an additional 562.5K shares.
- If option exercised in full, gross proceeds are seen at ~$17.25M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about May 17.
- Actelis Networks is a market leader in cyber-hardened, hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications.