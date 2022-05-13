Statera Biopharma stock rises on plans to license IgY products from Lay Sciences
May 13, 2022 8:03 AM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) plans to enter a strategic partnership to license global manufacturing rights to certain IgY products from Lay Sciences containing avian antibodies as an active ingredient.
- Under the proposed agreement, Lay will receive an upfront payment consisting of equity and cash and will also have the potential to get royalties and milestones linked with the development of IgY in gastrointestinal and upper respiratory indications.
- "The agreement allows Statera the right to supply the products for the existing approved markets. Statera also receives the right to license and commercialize current and future products for other indications," said President and CEO Michael Handley.
- STAB +13.74% to 0.26 premarket May 13