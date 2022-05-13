QuoteMedia reports Q1 results
May 13, 2022 8:06 AM ETQuoteMedia, Inc. (QMCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- QuoteMedia press release (OTCQB:QMCI): Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.68M.
- Revenue of $4.26M (+18.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.03M.
- "2021 was a great year for QuoteMedia, and the momentum has carried over into 2022," said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board. "We continued to increase our market share, developed important relationships with clients and partners, created new innovative product and service offerings, and we are continuing to explore other opportunities to grow the company. Consistent with our previous forecasts, we experienced very strong revenue growth during the quarter, and we fully expect to maintain this trajectory throughout the remainder of the year and beyond. Based on clients already under contract, or in final stages of negotiations, we anticipate particularly strong revenue growth in the second half of this year, and we remain on track to achieve full year revenue growth of 20% or higher."