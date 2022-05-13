FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares have lost ~23% in the pre-market Friday after the healthcare apparel company reported worse than expected financials for 1Q 2022 and lowered its 2022 guidance citing macro factors and supply chain challenges.

Supply disruption that began in 1Q is expected to impact the company through the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Daniella Turenshine noted during the earnings call.

“While we anticipate these challenges to continue throughout the year, we believe they will ease in the future, and we will return to our long-term target,” Turenshine added.

Despite a ~26% YoY growth thanks to higher average order values and strength in lifestyle products, the net revenue at $110.1M for the quarter missed estimates.

The company also reported lower than expected earnings as gross margin slipped by 40 bps from the prior-year period to ~71% and operating expenses grew ~40% YoY to $64.7M driving down net income ~22% YoY to $8.9M. However, the cash and equivalents dropped only ~3% from the 2021 year-end to $189.4M.

For 2022, FIGS (FIGS) lowered its revenue and gross margin outlook to $510M – $530M and 67% – 68% compared to the previous estimates of $550M – $560M and more than 70%, respectively. Wall Street had projected $556.5M revenue for the company in 2022.

In March, FIGS (FIGS) shares surged on better than expected 2022 guidance.