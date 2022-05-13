Samsung talking to chip clients about 20% price hike: report

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is in talks with its clients to produce chips about raising prices as much as 20%, according to Bloomberg.

Shoppers Look For Deals On Black Friday As Supply Crunch Continues

Octavio Jones/Getty Images News

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that contract-based chip prices may rise anywhere between 15% and 20%, with older legacy chips facing bigger price hikes.

It's likely that the new pricing would happen in the second-half of the year, as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is still negotiating with some clients.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) makes chips for a wide array of customers, including IBM (IBM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM), among several others.

In November 2021, Samsung said it had picked Texas for a $17 billion plant to produce more chips to help ease the supply constraint that has impacted the global economy for more than two years.

Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) largest foundry competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), is likely to start raising foundry prices in 2023, according to recent reports.

Last month, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) benefited as Nvidia (NVDA) boosted its inventory commitments to its foundry partners, including Taiwan Semiconductor, by 254% year-over-year to more than $9 billion in its most recent quarter.

