Medtronic gets FDA approval for Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent for coronary artery disease
May 13, 2022 8:31 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent (DES).
- The medical device maker added that the Onyx Frontier DES is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), which is caused by plaque buildup on the inside of the coronary arteries.
- Medtronic noted that Onyx Frontier DES uses the same stent platform as Resolute Onyx DES, with an enhanced delivery system aimed at improving deliverability and increasd performance.
- The system is under review in the EU for a CE (Conformité Européene) Mark.