RIOT, MARA and DM among pre market gainers
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD) +23% Bitcoin rebounds with rally above $30,000, but concerns remain.
- Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) +20% on Q1 results.
- Molecular Partners (MOLN) +19% on Q1 results.
- Celularity (CELU) +18%.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) +14% Robinhood Markets jumps on new 7.6% stake from FTX owner.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) +13%.
- MoneyLion (ML) +12%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +11%.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +9%.
- Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) +11%, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor trade high on addition to the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Energy Fuels (UUUU) +10%.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) +11%.
- Marathon Digital (MARA) +10%.
- Biofrontera (BFRI) +14% on Q1 results.
- Bitfarms (BITF) +11%.
- Toast (TOST) +9% on Q1 results.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +9%.
- Payoneer Global (PAYO) +9% on Q1 results.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +9% on Q1 results.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) +9%.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +9%.
- Desktop Metal (DM) +9%.
- PLBY Group (PLBY) +9%.
- Li Auto (LI) +8% China's passenger vehicle retail sales drop 21% Y/Y in the first week of May.