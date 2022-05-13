Joby Aviation rallies after business update impresses

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) rallied in early trading on Thursday after the company churned out its Q1 earnings report.

With the report, Joby Aviation (JOBY) noted that it continues to progress on its path to aircraft certification with meaningful steps forward in the areas of certification, production, and commercial operations. The company reported free cash flow use of $72M in Q1 and said it expects full year cash usage of $340M to $360M.

Morgan Stanley weighed in on the update by saying it left the quarter optimistic on the steps forward Joby has taken to date, However, analyst Kristine Liwag and team acknowledged that the aircraft certification process is a marathon and not a sprint. The firm reiterated an Overweight rating while lowering the price target to $12 from $16.

Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY) rose 4.74% premarket to $4.64.

During the earnings call, Joby (JOBY) execs highlighted the importance of a recent acoustic test with NASA last year. Read more about how JOBY passed the decibels and quality of sound testing.