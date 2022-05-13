First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +6.3% pre-market on Friday after Piper Sandler upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $90 price target, up from $80, saying recent bookings momentum provides strong volume and pricing visibility into 2024.

Piper analyst Kashy Harrison sees 2022 as a "trough margin year with the potential for improving [cost of goods sold] as logistics normalize, new contracting structures de-risking margins manifest in 2023-24, and startup expenses associated with facility construction subside."

As a result, Harrison says First Solar (FSLR) revenues can grow from $2.4B in 2022 to $4.3B in 2024, and EBITDA can surge from $100M in 2022 to $1.2B in 2024.

First Solar (FSLR) clearly is benefiting from the U.S. Commerce Department's investigation of solar panel imports, but Harrison says her upgrade is not a call on the tariff outcome, as the company "could have pricing/volume visibility through much of 2025 by the time a preliminary tariff is announced in August."

The government has until August 30 to issue preliminary findings, but with some companies reporting canceled or delayed solar panels, the industry is asking for a faster decision.