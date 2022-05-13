The financial community were net sellers of fund assets including both conventional funds and exchange traded funds for the week according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report. Investors retracted a total of $23.5B from the marketplace, marking the second week in a row of consecutive redemptions.

Outflows came from all corners of the market as equity funds lost $8.6B, taxable bond funds took back $6.7B, money market funds watched $5.8B exit the door, and tax-exempt fixed income funds lost $2.4B.

Equity ETFs were one of the markets brighter spots as the space as a whole attracted $647M in net new money. Leading the way was the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). For the week SPYD garnered $1.3B and IWM pulled in $930M.

Meanwhile, the largest weekly equity ETF retractors were the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), which gave back $1.3B and the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) which had outflows that totaled $735M.

From a fixed income ETF vantagepoint the investment community saw net inflows, as the space took in $3.2B. Within the fixed income ETF sphere, markets watched the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) attract the greatest inflows, totaling $1.2B. Following behind was the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), which took in $1.1B.

At the other end of the spectrum the weekly outflow leaders were the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) and First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) retracting $1.2B and $66M respectively.

As Friday’s trading session kicks into gear, market participants will notice that stock index futures point to a higher open after the broader market came within a whisker of a bear market intraday yesterday.