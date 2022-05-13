Track Group GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $9.5M
May 13, 2022 8:51 AM ETTrack Group, Inc. (TRCK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Track Group press release (OTCQX:TRCK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $9.5M (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Business Outlook: The extent to which supply chain delays, the Coronavirus, and the transition to 4G/LTE telecommunications technology impact our future operations will depend on numerous factors that we cannot accurately predict. However, we anticipate that we will not match our results for the fiscal year ended September 2021 ("FY21") in the upcoming year ending September 30, 2022 ("FY22"). Despite these short-term challenges faced by companies worldwide, Track Group remains confident that our continued focus on strategic adaptation, which evidenced success in FY21, will allow us to be well-positioned for a return to growth in FY23.