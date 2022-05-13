ProPhase Labs GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.34, revenue of $47.5M beats by $15.45M
May 13, 2022 8:55 AM ETProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ProPhase Labs press release (NASDAQ:PRPH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $47.5M (+210.5% Y/Y) beats by $15.45M.
- “We expect Q2 2022 to continue to produce strong year over year results. We expect to see additional waves of Covid-19 throughout the year as the BA2 sub-variant continues to mutate and as we learn more about BA4 and BA5 variants that are now spreading at an accelerated rate in other countries. For these reasons, we believe that demand for testing will continue for the foreseeable future. A significant portion of our business over the past two quarters was reimbursed by Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), which as of March 22, 2022 has stopped accepting claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment due to lack of sufficient funding. We have no way of knowing whether the HRSA program will be funded by the government in the future. However even without this funding, our business is still currently running up significantly year over year.”