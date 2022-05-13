Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) will have to beef up its pricing power if it hopes to encourage any confidence from investors, according to Credit Suisse.

Shares of the plant-based meat producer sold-off sharply on Thursday’s open on bearish earnings results, before building back sharply in the course of the day to a less glaring loss. However, Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow advised the reversal on Thursday that continued into Friday’s pre-market is underserved in light of problems presented on earnings.

“Perhaps the biggest existential threat we see for Beyond Meat right now is that the

company’s 10% price reductions have failed to generate sufficient topline growth even

though just about everything else in a grocery store costs 10% more,” Moskow wrote. “In our view, this pokes a big hole in the company’s thesis that lowering prices to match conventional protein will bring an influx of new consumers to the category.”

He added that the company’s projection of maintaining pricing power over competitors like Impossible Foods is an increasingly shaky claim. Moskow indicated that his team’s research suggests Beyond Meat is losing share in the U.S. while it loses steam in Europe as well.

Finally, Credit Suisse cautioned on the company’s cash burning habits in the current environment.

“We now expect $500 million of cash flow burn in 2022 (compared to $437 million in 2021) and only $225 million of cash remaining on the balance sheet at the end of the year,” MosKow concluded. “If so, the company will likely need to raise additional capital to fund its growth in a market that has penalized growth stocks with cloudy paths to positive free cash flow.”

As a result of the uncertain outlook and significant overhangs on the stock, he halved his price target from $40 to $20 and reaffirmed his “Underweight” rating on shares. Moscow has held a “Sell” equivalent rating on the stock since October 2021. Since that point, the stock has marked an over 75% decline.

Despite the downbeat review, shares of the El Segundo, California-based burger maker gained over 6% in pre-market action on Friday.Read of the company’s recent earnings results.