The Chief Medical Officer of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Kartik Krishnan has left the clinical-stage biotech to pursue another opportunity elsewhere ahead of a major readout on its anti-TIGIT program, Endpoints News reported on Friday.

The move “wasn’t abrupt” and the company has started an executive search to find a replacement, a company spokesperson confirmed. Krishnan was appointed to the position when former CMO Bill Grossman left the company for Gilead (GILD) in July 2021.

The news of Krishnan’s departure follows a recent Phase 3 trial setback for Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) ant-TIGIT therapy tiragolumab in lung cancer.

The failure of the second Phase 3 trial for the candidate drugged down companies with ant-TIGIT drugs in their pipeline, including Arcus (RCUS) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS).

With its earnings release last week, Arcus (RCUS) said that it plans to provide a data update from its mid-stage anti-TIGIT program ARC-7 in 2H 2022.

Gilead (GILD) has partnered with Arcus (RCUS) for ARC-7 to test the company’s Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab as a first-line option for non-small cell lung cancer.

Meanwhile, iTeos (ITOS) said with its earnings release on Thursday that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), its partner for EOS-448, was evaluating how best to proceed with further development of the anti-TIGIT candidate after Roche’s setback.