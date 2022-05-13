Lantheus begins phase 2 trial of NM-01 in lung cancer patients

May 13, 2022

  • Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) said on Friday it had begun dosing the first patient in a Phase 2 trial evaluating its imaging agent used to assess PD-L1 expression in cancer cells, NM-01.
  • The trial, dubbed Pelican, is a single-arm trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients. The main goal of the study is to assess PD-L1 protein expression in primary tumor and metastatic lesions by NM-01 compared to immunohistochemistry.
  • The mid-stage trial will evaluate whether NM-01 has the potential to identify patients who will respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapies.
  • The company said the trial is being conducted by its partner NanoMab Technology at King’s College London.
  • Lantheus licensed NM-01 from NanoMab in 2019.
