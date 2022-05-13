Vallon Pharmaceuticals to raise $3.9M in stock offering
May 13, 2022 9:21 AM ETVallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) trades 10.5% down premarket after it entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 3.7M shares at purchase price of $1.0632/share.
- The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about May 17.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes and expenses associated with the exploration of strategic alternatives.
- In a concurrent private placement, the company also agreed to issue the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3.7M shares; warrants have an exercise price of $0.9382/share and are immediately exercisable after issuance date and will expire five years post issuance date.