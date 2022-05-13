Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares are looking good if the optimistic language from analysts is any indicator.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based online learning platform soared higher, marking an over 17% gain at Friday’s pre-market highs, projecting to add to solid gains on Thursday after its positive earnings report. The extended move after earnings is being driven, in part, by more confidence voiced on Wall Street.

“We are upgrading our rating on Duolingo to Outperform from Market Perform with a $98 price target,” Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler wrote to clients on Friday. “The company continues to demonstrate strong momentum, and we believe the valuation is attractive.”

He pointed to strong user growth, subscription growth, and recently raised guidance on earnings as reasons for faith in management. In fact, Kessler considered the possibility that the raised guidance was still conservative.

He explained that a large total addressable market that is increasingly digital-first, market leadership advantage, and freemium model that encourages more user engagement could all carry the company beyond its own estimates. As the company now proves it can execute on these advantages, Kessler now expects 25% or greater long-term revenue growth and 30-35% EBITDA margins moving forward.

