May 13, 2022

  • The shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have surged ~20% in the pre-market Friday after Jefferies raised its price target citing a favorable response from the FDA as the cancer-focused pharma company plans to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 therapy, sabizabulin.
  • On Wednesday, Veru (VERU) announced it would file an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin in 2Q 2022 after the FDA said in a pre-EUA meeting that the company’s Phase 3 data for the candidate would be adequate to support the submission.
  • Despite concerns on the dataset, “we are emboldened by the FDA response and are incrementally more positive on COVID-19 revenues,” Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton wrote, revising the peak COVID revenues to nearly $1 billion.
  • Howerton maintains the Buy rating on Veru (VERU), and the price target raised to $55 from $33 per share indicates an over sixfold rise from Thursday’s close. Currently, the average price target for the stock stands at $33.60 per share.
