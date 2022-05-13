Veru price target raised at Jefferies on FDA response for COVID-19 candidate
May 13, 2022 9:28 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have surged ~20% in the pre-market Friday after Jefferies raised its price target citing a favorable response from the FDA as the cancer-focused pharma company plans to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 therapy, sabizabulin.
- On Wednesday, Veru (VERU) announced it would file an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin in 2Q 2022 after the FDA said in a pre-EUA meeting that the company’s Phase 3 data for the candidate would be adequate to support the submission.
- Despite concerns on the dataset, “we are emboldened by the FDA response and are incrementally more positive on COVID-19 revenues,” Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton wrote, revising the peak COVID revenues to nearly $1 billion.
- Howerton maintains the Buy rating on Veru (VERU), and the price target raised to $55 from $33 per share indicates an over sixfold rise from Thursday’s close. Currently, the average price target for the stock stands at $33.60 per share.