Bipartisan group of senators urges colleagues to include cannabis banking legislation
May 13, 2022 10:12 AM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), TCNNF, GTBIF, CRLBFCCHWF, MMNFF, ACRHF, AYRWF, VRNOF, JUSHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- A bipartisan group of 24 senators urged colleagues in both the Senate and House in a letter to include the SAFE Banking Act in the America COMPETES Act.
- The SAFE Banking Act is considered an important measure for cannabis multi-state operators as it would allow those companies to do business with U.S. financial institutions.
- The letter was addressed to House and Senate leaders. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Jacky Rosen (Nev.) were the lead signatories.
- The group asks that the SAFE Banking Act remain in the final conference version of the America COMPETES Act.
- "This will help cannabis-related businesses, support innovation, create jobs, and strengthen public safety in our communities," the lawmakers wrote.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Separately, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is trying to wrangle support for his marijuana legalization bill.