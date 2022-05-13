Usio board approves $4M in share repurchase program
May 13, 2022 9:31 AM ETUsio, Inc. (USIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) board authorized the repurchase of up to $4M of its stock, effective May 16; the program will be available until all funds are exhausted or May 15, 2025 unless terminated earlier.
- "We intend to utilize our existing cash and our ability to generate adjusted operating cash flow to fund the repurchase program," President and CEO Louis Hoch commented.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company had unrestricted cash of ~$7.6M and had ~25.3M shares outstanding,
- Shares rose 7% in premarket trade.