Usio board approves $4M in share repurchase program

May 13, 2022 9:31 AM ETUsio, Inc. (USIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) board authorized the repurchase of up to $4M of its stock, effective May 16; the program will be available until all funds are exhausted or May 15, 2025 unless terminated earlier.
  • "We intend to utilize our existing cash and our ability to generate adjusted operating cash flow to fund the repurchase program," President and CEO Louis Hoch commented.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company had unrestricted cash of ~$7.6M and had ~25.3M shares outstanding,
  • Shares rose 7% in premarket trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.