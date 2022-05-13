JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +3.9% pre-market on Friday after saying it signed its first European Energy Storage Solution agreement with Memodo GmbH, covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland for 2022-23.

The company said the exclusivity agreement includes an all-in-one system, a stackable low-voltage and high-voltage storage system and a single or three-phase hybrid inverter.

At the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week, JinkoSolar (JKS) presented a new battery for residential applications, according to PV-magazine.com.

The lithium iron phosphate battery is sold with a storage capacity of 7.1-21.31 kWh, a nominal voltage of 192-576 V, and a nominal capacity of 37 Ah.

The company also filed its annual report on Form 20-F for FY 2021.

Citing strong bookings momentum, analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar to Overweight.