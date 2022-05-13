Schwab sees 7% M/M drop in April total client assets
May 13, 2022 9:51 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported core net new assets of -$9.2B brought by new and existing clients in April 2022; it excludes mutual fund clearing of -$6.5B.
- Total client assets stood at $7.28T, down 1% from prior year month and down 7% from March 2022.
- Average interest-earning assets were $636.7B, up 21% Y/Y and down 1% M/M.
- "While the Federal Reserve has taken initial steps to move interest rates higher thus far in 2022, short rates are just now approaching the point where we'd expect to see clients start to rebalance their cash positions," CFO Peter Crawford commented.