22nd Century stock gains after co acquires hemp/cannabis company GVB Biopharma

May 13, 2022 9:56 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Hemp / Cannabis industrial plantation in sunset

marvinh/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) rose 9.6% to $1.72 in Friday morning trade, after the biotech firm acquired privately held hemp/cannabis company GVB Biopharma.
  • XXII said the deal consideration consisted of the assumption of about $4.5M of debt, GVB's closing costs and the issuance to GVB of 32.9M unregistered shares of XXII stock.
  • 22nd Century, which develops technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants, already has U.S. FDA approved products in its VLN King and VLN Menthol King combustible cigarettes.
  • The acquisition of GVB Biopharma will help XXII build its hemp/cannabis franchise. XXII expects the deal to more than double its revenue, be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA, and generate positive cash flow in the near term.
  • GVB, a contract development and manufacturing organization, operates three manufacturing facilities in Oregon and Nevada, and expects 2022 revenue of about $48M (+58% Y/Y).
  • XXII stock snapped a 6-day losing streak on Thursday. It had lost 49.2% YTD up to its last close.
