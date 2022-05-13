22nd Century stock gains after co acquires hemp/cannabis company GVB Biopharma
May 13, 2022 9:56 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) rose 9.6% to $1.72 in Friday morning trade, after the biotech firm acquired privately held hemp/cannabis company GVB Biopharma.
- XXII said the deal consideration consisted of the assumption of about $4.5M of debt, GVB's closing costs and the issuance to GVB of 32.9M unregistered shares of XXII stock.
- 22nd Century, which develops technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants, already has U.S. FDA approved products in its VLN King and VLN Menthol King combustible cigarettes.
- The acquisition of GVB Biopharma will help XXII build its hemp/cannabis franchise. XXII expects the deal to more than double its revenue, be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA, and generate positive cash flow in the near term.
- GVB, a contract development and manufacturing organization, operates three manufacturing facilities in Oregon and Nevada, and expects 2022 revenue of about $48M (+58% Y/Y).
- XXII stock snapped a 6-day losing streak on Thursday. It had lost 49.2% YTD up to its last close.