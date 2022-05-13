Cell-therapy biotechnology company Biostage raises ~$5.1M to advance clinical trial

May 13, 2022 10:00 AM ETBiostage, Inc. (BSTG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cell-therapy biotechnology company, Biostage (OTC:BSTG) raises ~$5.1M from new and existing investors in a private placement of its shares.
  • The funds will be used to accelerate the clinical development of Biostage's lead product candidate, the Biostage Esophageal Implant, or BEI.
  • Company entered into securities purchase agreements with certain investors for an aggregate of 854,771 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 427,390 shares with a purchase price per unit of $5.92.
  • Company has received an aggregate of $4.8M gross proceeds from the private placement through May 12, 2022, and expects to receive the remaining subscription amounts in the aggregate of $260,000 promptly following such date.
