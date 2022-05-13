Consumer sentiment slides below expectations in May

  • May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 59.1 vs. 64.0 expected and 65.2 in April.
  • "Consumers' assessment of their current financial situation relative to a year ago is at its lowest reading since 2013, with 36% of consumers attributing their negative assessment to inflation," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
  • Expectations: 56.3 vs. 63.0 consensus and 62.5 prior.
  • Current conditions: 63.6 vs. 70.5 consensus and 69.4 prior.
  • Inflation expectations: 5.4% was unchanged from April.
  • Earlier this week, (May 11) April CPI climbed 8.3% Y/Y, more than consensus, but eased from March's rate.
