United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL +2.3%) struck what may be a crucial deal with the labor union representing its pilots.

While the Air Line Pilots Association and United did not disclose specific terms of the deal, CNBC reported that the contract will likely include higher pay and other notable improvements.

United CEO Scott Kirby's statement: "United Airlines was the only airline to work with our pilots' union to reach an agreement during COVID. It's not surprising that we are now the first airline to get an Agreement in Principle for an industry leading new pilot contract."

The labor agreement still faces official votes from the union and pilots before becoming official.

If the deal makes it to the finish line, UAL could have a competitive advantage over other major U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and American Airlines Group (AAL) as it could be in a better position to avoid some of the shortages that have impacted the industry. For investors, a UAL pilots deal would remove a near-term overhang on the stock.

United Airlines (UAL) has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Buy and ranks near the top of the airline sector by the quantitative measure.