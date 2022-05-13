Hippo stock gaps up 35% as Q1 gross loss ratio improves, premiums grow

May 13, 2022 10:17 AM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) shares are soaring around 35% in Friday morning trading, as the insurance broker delivered its "best best quarterly gross loss ratio since our public listing," said CEO and Co-founder Assaf Wand.
  • "Looking ahead, we expect that the actions we’ve already taken-including more advanced pricing and segmentation and better geographic balance-will have increasingly favorable impacts on the loss ratio," Wand said in his letter to shareholders.
  • Meanwhile, Q1 gross loss ratio of 76% improved from 198% in the year-ago period.
  • Total generated premium was $153.7M at March 31, compared with $123.1M at March 31, 2021.
  • Revenue of $24M in Q1 fell short of the average analyst estimate of $28.11M but jumped from $17.0M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Expenses of $90.8M were slashed from $211.8M in Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $48.5M in the first quarter vs. -$35.6M in Q1 of last year.
