  • Then shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are trading lower in the morning hours Friday after H.C. Wainwright trimmed the price target for the clinical-stage genetic medicine company citing a lack of clarity on its clinical front in the near term.
  • As the company plans to share results for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate WVE-N531 by the 2022-year end, the firm will look for properties such as tolerability, pharmacokinetics and drug distribution in muscular tissue, the analyst Andrew Fein wrote.
  • The analyst points out that two FDA-approved DMD drugs from NS Pharma and Sarepta (SRPT) indicated a 10% rise in dystrophin in their respective Phase 2 trials.
  • A better or higher level of increase for the disease biomarker could help Wave (WVE) to differentiate WVE-N531, Fein argues maintaining the Buy rating on the stock.
  • The price target cut to $8 from $10 per share stands ~15% lower than the current average Wall Street target on the stock.
