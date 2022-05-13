Rogers drops on report that China approval for Dupont may take longer than expected

May 13, 2022 10:19 AM ETRogers Corporation (ROG), DDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Dupont And Dow Chemical Agree To Merger

Mark Makela/Getty Images News

  • Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) fell 3% on a report that the China antitrust approval of Dupont's (NYSE:DD) $5.2 billion acquisition may take a little longer than expected. Dupont gained 2.7%.
  • The transaction is said to be seeing some concerns by third parties in China, according to a Dealreporter item, which cites sources familiar. The third party concerns are focused on the copper clad laminate industry and the purchase of raw materials.
  • Dupont said when the deal was announced in early November it was expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Last month, Dealreporter said Korea's antitrust regulator was expected to clear the transaction and that deal was seeing a smooth review in China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.