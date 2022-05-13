Rogers drops on report that China approval for Dupont may take longer than expected
May 13, 2022 10:19 AM ETRogers Corporation (ROG), DDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) fell 3% on a report that the China antitrust approval of Dupont's (NYSE:DD) $5.2 billion acquisition may take a little longer than expected. Dupont gained 2.7%.
- The transaction is said to be seeing some concerns by third parties in China, according to a Dealreporter item, which cites sources familiar. The third party concerns are focused on the copper clad laminate industry and the purchase of raw materials.
- Dupont said when the deal was announced in early November it was expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Last month, Dealreporter said Korea's antitrust regulator was expected to clear the transaction and that deal was seeing a smooth review in China.