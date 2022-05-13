McEwen Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.03, revenue of $25.54M misses by $14.15M

May 13, 2022 10:20 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • McEwen Mining press release (NYSE:MUX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $25.54M (+7.6% Y/Y) misses by $14.15M.
  • Gold and silver production each decreased by 36% in Q1/22, compared to Q1/21. The decrease is attributed to a decrease in processed mineralized material coupled with lower processed silver grades. Operations in Q1/22 were limited due to decreased staffing availability due to COVID-19.
  • Cash costs in Q1/22 decreased by $4.6 million, or 13%, compared to Q1/21.
  • All-in sustaining cost GEO sold in Q1/22 of $2,103/oz increased compared to the $1,328/oz incurred in Q1/21 due to sustaining capitalized underground mine development and due to the lower production of gold and silver ounces in Q1/22, as compared to Q1/21.
