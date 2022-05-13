Juniper Networks names L’Oréal's Fernandez to board
May 13, 2022 10:26 AM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has named Steve Fernandez to the board of directors.
- Fernandez is global chief technology officer at insurer AIG, and had previously served as CTO of L’Oréal.
- The move was effective May 11.
- “Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation,” says CEO Rami Rahim. “His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members.”