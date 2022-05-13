Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) +5.7% in early trading Friday after Truist upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a $71 price target, raised from $60, citing the stock's 25% selloff and renewed confidence in organic growth acceleration in FY 2023 after strong FQ3 results.

Mercury Systems (MRCY) surged along with other defense industry stocks after Russia invaded Ukraine, but with the stock retracing 25% from a recent peak and sitting only 7% above pre-war levels, Truist's Michael Ciarmoli says long-term investors should take the opportunity to buy shares.

Ciarmoli says Mercury's (MRCY) Q3 results should put to rest any investor concerns that the company's business was eroding, as the "B2B of 1.17x was one of the high-water marks among contractors we track for the quarter, representing a multi-year high for MRCY and also the highest quarter of total bookings ($295M) the company has ever recorded," on the path to $1B of backlog entering FY 2023.

The improving defense demand backdrop in the wake of the Ukraine war should provide further tailwinds to revenue growth, Ciarmoli adds.

Q3 earnings call presentation