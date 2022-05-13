Shares of heavily-shorted online auto retailer Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA +10.7%) are continuing to rebound despite a broad loss of confidence in the company.

The Tempe, Arizona company famous for its car vending machines bounced nearly 20% on Friday’s open before moderating some gains. The gain on Friday builds upon a major pop in the stock on Thursday that resulted in shares being halted multiple times throughout the trading day.

The volatility as of late is more than likely a result of short-covering after the stock marked an over 80% decline from the start of the year. That stark decline has left many analysts playing catch-up in cutting price targets and reassessing ratings that had been largely bullish prior to 2022.

One firm coming late to the downgrade parade was Jefferies, which downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Hold” on Friday. Even more striking, analysts Brent Thill and John Colantuoni only this morning revised their price target from a lofty $150 per share to just $40.

“We underappreciated the sensitivity of CVNA's unit economics to slowing used car demand and rising interest rates, which has resulted in worse-than-expected cash burn that could constrain growth through 2023,” the team admitted. “We continue to like CVNA's long-term opportunity to gain share in a large ($650B) and fragmented used car market but think concern about liquidity is likely to cap upside for the next 12 months.”

The downgrade comes just shortly after the firm reiterated a “Buy” rating in late April, with the analysts admitting the “bears are winning the argument.”

Nonetheless, the Jefferies team remains somewhat optimistic on the potential for an “inflection point” in the stock’s trajectory moving forward.

“Given our favorable view on [Carvana’s] (CVNA) long-term opportunity to disrupt a large and fragmented used car market, we are inclined to get more positive on the name in the future if we can get more visibility on when the business can shift back to growth from cash retention,” the team wrote. “However, we do not have a lot of conviction around when that will happen, especially without CVNA providing details around how it plans to reduce cash burn.”

