Stratasys Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 13, 2022 10:50 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.45M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A look at the last quarter's beat on earnings.
