Inotiv stock soars 39% as acquisitions boost Q2 revenue, FY22 outlook above estimates

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock rose ~39% May 13 after Q2 results beat analysts' estimates a day ago and the company placed its FY22 revenue outlook above expectations.

Q2 Revenue grew +646.3% Y/Y to $140.3M, driven by a $20.3M increase in DSA revenue and $101.2M of incremental RMS revenue.

The company said acquisitions of HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH, Gateway Pharmacology, Plato BioPharma, OBRC and ILS added $12.9M of incremental service revenue and internal growth generated $7.4M of additional service revenue in DSA segment. Meanwhile, the acquisitions of Envigo, RSI and OBRC added $78M of incremental revenue and internal growth generated $23.2M additional revenue to RMS segment in Q2.

"For the RMS business, we are in the process of expanding capacity in North America and Europe. As we complete expansions, we plan to close two RMS sites and consolidate RSI into other current facilities by the end of Q1 FY 2023," said President and CEO Robert Leasure, Jr.

The company said gross profit increased +609.5% to $44.7M, mainly reflecting additional gross profit from acquisitions.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to -$6.1M, compared to -$0.7M in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1,846.2% to $25.3M Y/Y.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.52x for the DSA services business for Q2; DSA backlog was $133.6M at March 31, up +27.7% compared to $104.6M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook:

The company expects Revenue of $290Min H2 FY22; and for a total fiscal 2022 annual revenue of at least $510M, implying growth of +30% Y/Y or more. Consensus Revenue Estimate for fiscal 2022 is $470.50M.

Inotiv (NOTV) noted that adjusted EBITDA margin for FY22 will not be less than its H1 FY22 adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%.