Former President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk isn't going to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) at a "ridiculous price."

"There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially since realizing it is a company largely based on BOTS or Spam Accounts," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Tesla (TSLA) boss Musk said Friday he is "committed" to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), but also threw a potential monkey wrench into the matter by tweeting that the massive acquisition is temporarily on hold.

"If It weren't for the ridiculous Billion Dollar breakup fee, Elon would have already been long gone," Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

Trump's own social media company, which includes the Truth Social app, is set to go public through SPAC Digital Acquisition World (DWAC). DWAC shares rose 4.3% likely as investors have been concerned that Trump would rejoin Twitter under a Musk regime.

DWAC shares have been weaker since Musk originally agreed to purchase Twitter about a month ago on fears that Musk would allow Trump back on the social media platform that he was banned from last year. Musk on Tuesday said he would reverse Trump's Twitter (TWTR) ban.

Although Musk would allow Trump back on Twitter (TWTR), Trump has said he doesn't plan to rejoin the platform and will instead post on his Truth Social medium. Trump was been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) last year and following his banishment started rival platform Truth Social this year as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

Reports on Thursday said that Twitter was freezing hiring and cutting costs amid the limbo of the deal.